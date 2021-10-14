Washington Football Team to Retire Sean Taylor's No. 21 Jersey
Washington Football Team to Retire Sean Taylor's No. 21 Jersey
Michael Shapiro - Sports Illustrated on MSN.com
10/14/21
Join the Community
shares
Washington will honor former safety Sean Taylor on Sunday, 14 years after he was tragically killed during a robbery attempt in his home.
Read Full Story on si.com
