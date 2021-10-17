'We have to find those inches': Little things continue to cause big problems for Kansas State
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Brandon-Evansville blows by Bertha-Hewitt for third straight win
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
IN Focus Podcast: Panelists discuss Biden economic agenda, shipping supply slowdown, this week’s top stories
Indiana family claims kids received COVID vaccines instead of flu shots
Joey Pierre's touchdown pushes Mater Dei past Reitz in final seconds
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Indiana football wastes spectacular performance by defense
Indiana family claims kids received COVID vaccines instead of flu shots
Joey Pierre's touchdown pushes Mater Dei past Reitz in final seconds
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
IN Focus Podcast: Panelists discuss Biden economic agenda, shipping supply slowdown, this week’s top stories
Lt. Gov. Crouch, IHCDA launch crowdfunding campaign for historic Evansville theatre
Stay Hungry: Legacy Harvest Festival, barbecue box lunches and more in Tri-State food news
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
'We have to find those inches': Little things continue to cause big problems for Kansas State
Arne Green, The Topeka Capital-Journal - The Topeka Capital-Journal
10/17/21
Join the Community
shares
The Kansas State Wildcats insist they're close, but found out again Saturday night in a 33-20 loss to Iowa State that the devil is in the details.
Read Full Story on cjonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
How to Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. Washington Football Team: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Turnover differential a chief concern for Kansas City against Washington in Week 6
Intake begins Oct. 26 for individuals and families who need help from Christmas Bureau
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL