Cereal has always been a breakfast staple for many people. From Fruity Pebbles to Cinnamon Toast Crunch, to Apple Jacks, we've always had plenty of options when it comes to our breakfasts. Now, a new cereal has entered the conversation: Wendy's Frosty Chocolately Cereal.

The fast-food and restaurant franchise best known for its Meal Deals, chocolate Frostys, and snappy online tweets is debuting a new cereal for fans, and it's a frosty-flavored treat most breakfast lovers will enjoy! After adding their breakfast menus last year, Wendys has indeed taken the first meal of the day a step further with this cereal!

Come December, Wendy's lovers can purchase the cereal boxes in two size selections: an 8.3 -ounce box ($3.99) or a 13.2-ounce box ($5.69). Customers will also be able to receive a free small Frosty or small Frosty-ccino via the Wendy's app with every cereal box they buy.

Similar to Wendy's well-known Frostys, it will be composed of multigrain cereal drizzled with cocoa and chocolate-flavored marshmallow pieces. According to a fact sheet, the new Wendy's Frosty Chocolately Cereal "evokes the irresistible taste of a Wendy’s Frosty."

The new Wendy's Frosty chocolate cereal will be a collaboration between Kellogg's and Wendy's. The two companies previously teamed together to bring Wendy's spicy chicken sandwich flavors to Pringles chips, which is owned by Kellogg's. The partnership now seems to want to bring Wendy's signature product to another food menu in Wendy's Frosty Chocolately Cereal.

