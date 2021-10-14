Yonkers affordable housing ordinance killed as City Council lets mayor's veto stand
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Hindu Heritage Month + Huntington Woman Found Safe
Executive Turntable: Sony Publishing Taps U.S. Digital Head; RCA Shuffles PR Leadership
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Orange County oil spill: A week later, the water remains off-limits for surfers, swimmers, fishermen
Scandal-tainted PM Andrej Babis in lead of Czech election
Joby Is Nothing but Hot Air Until It Earns FAA Approval
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Ducks rookie Trevor Zegras, veteran Ryan Getzlaf share thrill of opening night
2 birds oiled in California pipeline spill treated, released
Where kids can make their own Halloween and fall crafts on Long Island
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Ducks rookie Trevor Zegras, veteran Ryan Getzlaf share thrill of opening night
LEADING OFF: Dodgers-Giants in NLDS winner-take-all Game 5
What’s the latest advice on the type of mask I should wear?
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Ducks rookie Trevor Zegras, veteran Ryan Getzlaf share thrill of opening night
What is Joy Mangano’s Net Worth?
“Bob’s Burgers” creator Loren Bouchard pays above ask in Pasadena
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Yonkers affordable housing ordinance killed as City Council lets mayor's veto stand
Diana Dombrowski - The Journal News on MSN.com
10/14/21
Join the Community
shares
Yonkers City Council passed an affordable housing ordinance this summer. After the mayor vetoed it, the council had a chance to overturn it this week.
Read Full Story on lohud.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Criminal and Traffic Sessions
Democratic governor woos believers in Brooklyn megachurch | Terry Mattingly
Ducks rookie Trevor Zegras, veteran Ryan Getzlaf share thrill of opening night
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL