The Original Glazed and Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnamon Rolls won't stick around for long, though!

Between unique glazes and seasonal flavors, Krispy Kreme seems to always be on a roll with innovative sweets. But the chain's latest launch is about to give their doughnuts a run for its money. The company just announced their first-ever cinnamon rolls hit shops on September 27 and will be available until October 10!

Described as "the best cinnamon rolls you'll ever taste," the confections are hand-rolled and use yeast to give them their signature fluffiness. They also come in two distinct flavors that will make choosing extremely difficult!

The Original Glazed Cinnamon Roll is your standard pastry with cinnamon sugar and a coating of sugary glaze icing, resembling the classic Original Glazed Donut. Then there's the Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnamon Roll, which is topped with pieces of Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal, a cereal milk swirl, and a sweet cereal milk glaze. Talk about the taste you can see!

We're rolling out our newest tasty treat!😍 Starting TODAY, get an Original Glazed Cinnamon Roll & Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnamon Roll, our latest collab w/ @CTCSquares ! NOW through 10/10! 🍩🍩 #krispykreme



Participating US & CAN locations. All info here https://t.co/vKYLqrL5s2 pic.twitter.com/F7HVQzAZ05 — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) September 27, 2021

“These are exceptional and unique cinnamon rolls. Light and airy, covered in our one and only Original Glaze and topped with Cinnamon Toast Crunch, these are the best cinnamon rolls you’ll ever taste,” Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme's Chief Marketing Officer said in a press release.

If these are half as good as their Original Glazed, then we're all in for a treat indeed!

Both varieties can be enjoyed individually or in packs of four, which would make a perfect brunch for lazy Sunday mornings (just add mimosas!) You can order them online or in-store before they're gone for good!

What do you think of Krispy Kreme's foray into cinnamon rolls? Is there another sweet treat you'd like to see them make? Share your ideas in the comments!