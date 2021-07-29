Deer Creek Valley Ranch was established in 1862.

A popular wedding venue and historic ranch right off of Highway 285 outside of Bailey has gone up for sale to the tune of a cool $11.5 million.

The 165-acre property was last purchased by a local businessman, Tim Marasciullo and his wife, in 2003 for $2.6 million. The couple renovated the barn on the property and added an outdoor event area, and turned the ranch into its current purpose: a wedding venue.

Whoever buys the property will enjoy the 7,600-square-foot barn that features three floors, the main 4,000-square-foot “Homestead House” built in the late 1940s but renovated to modern-day standards, two guest-houses, and several multi-use buildings. In addition, it features a pine tree-lined driveway, aspens, rock outcroppings, landscaping, and custom outdoor patios with stone fireplaces.

"A rare opportunity to own a true piece of Colorado history. Deer Creek Valley Ranch, and its majestic 165 acres of idyllic Colorado living, is the ultimate mountain getaway, with the convenience of being less than an hour from Denver. This one-of-a-kind property boasts outstanding mountain views, sweeping meadows, abundant wildlife, riding trails, and Deer Creek flowing year-round with extensive water rights included," says the Liv Sotheby's International Realty listing.

The history runs deep on this property. It once served as a stagecoach stop between Fairplay and Denver and in 1870, it hosted one of the first post offices in the area.

"Homesteaded by the Parmalee family, the original Barn is estimated to have been built in 1862. It was crafted with hand-hewn timbers and wooden pegs, on a stone foundation. To put the timeline in perspective, Abraham Lincoln was still president at this time. If you look closely, you can even see an old water cistern, hand built into the rock, that once serviced the original residence on the property," says the listing.

If you just happen to have $11.5 million burning a hole in your pocket, you can check out the full listing of this beautiful ranch on the Liv Sotheby's International Realty listing.

