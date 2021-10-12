It doesn't get much better than this!

Luxurious doesn't begin to describe this lavish waterfront home. 8901 Arvida Lane in Coral Gables is a 6-bedroom, 11.5-bath mansion currently listed for $52,000,000 by Mocca Realty, LLC.

Everything about this property was designed for elegant entertaining. From the moment you enter the vast foyer to the expansive pool deck out back, your guests will enjoy the best of the South Florida lifestyle.

The home sits on over two acres of lush, landscaped grounds for a sense of tranquil privacy. The boater in the family will love having over 240 feet of private shoreline and a deepwater dock. Let's be honest—you don't even have to have a boat to appreciate a view like this.

The home boasts numerous grand receiving rooms and a huge gourmet kitchen. Your house parties will be epic with a backdrop like this.

Upstairs, the bedroom suites look out onto the upper level balcony. There's more than enough room for breakfast or sunrise yoga without even setting foot downstairs.

Charming outdoor spaces provide additional dining options in the garden. Just look at this beautiful inner courtyard and imagine how magical your cocktail hours would be.

Last, but certainly not least, the gearhead in the family will love having a 4-car garage and endless driveways to show off their newest acquisitions. Your guests won't have to hunt for parking, no matter how big your parties get. That's priceless in this exclusive neighborhood!

Could you see yourself living it up in this incredible Coral Gables mansion?

**All photos courtesy of Mocca Realty, LLC.

For more information, or to schedule a tour of the property, see the original listing.

