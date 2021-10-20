"One, two, Freddy's coming for you ..."

Don't snooze, because Freddy might come for you—or even worse, you might miss out on buying a piece of Hollywood history! The property known as 1428 Elm Street, or Freddy Krueger's home in A Nightmare on Elm Street, has just been listed for sale. For a haunting $3.25 million, all of your nightmares can come true as you fall asleep in the murderer's killer abode.

Dying alone and Freddy Krueger are neck and neck as my biggest fears. The nightmare on Elm street house is for sale. Someone should buy it for me so that I can do immersion therapy to get over one of my biggest fears. https://t.co/GbuKtwASR7 — Patricia Villetto (@PVilletto) October 21, 2021

The house was built in 1919 in the iconic Spaulding Square neighborhood of Los Angeles. It hasn't been listed for sale since 2013 when it was bought for $2.1 million by Lorene Scafaria, the director of Seeking a Friend for the End of the World and Hustlers.

The outside of the house has remained the same since it was portrayed in the iconic horror movie. It still has green shingles above the entry and a chandelier that invites the wicked inside. However, the bright red door from the film is now painted black.

“The façade is iconic, but the ties to the movie stop as soon as you walk through the front door. Inside, it’s a beautiful traditional-style space with a modern twist,” said Heather T. Roy of Douglas Elliman, one of the house's listers. The modern home has 3 beds and 4.5 baths across 2,700 square feet of walnut-colored flooring. It also includes a swimming pool and a guesthouse.

To add to the spooky nature of the home, offers on the property are due by midnight on Halloween night. But don't worry, if you don't have a cold $3.25 million to spare, you can stop by the home on Halloween, as the real estate agents will be passing out candy.

So, what do you think? Would you be excited to live in Freddy Krueger's home? Let us know in the comments.