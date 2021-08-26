Life is great on the Eastern Shore!

This elegant St. Michaels waterfront home is a beautiful blend of form and function. With over 9 acres of prime coastal land, it has both privacy and room to roam. 24629 Beverly Road is currently being listed by Meredith Fine Properties for $12,750,000.

The main floor features a wide-open layout, with a light-filled great room that leads to an informal lounge space and a dining nook. A gourmet kitchen is just beyond that, and a formal dining room on its other side. An incomparable view of the water is a key focal point throughout the home.

Upstairs, there are five bedrooms, and the master suite is positively cavernous. Can you imagine waking up every day to a view like that?

Additional receiving rooms include a luxurious lounge with enough space for a billiards table and a cozy, bright sunroom. Your guests will have their pick of areas to spend their time.

One of the most family-friendly features of this home is the expansive waterfront pool deck. An internal glass wall opens up directly onto the brick-lined breezeway. An outdoor kitchen and dining area will make this one of your favorite summer hangouts.

The sailor in the family will love the convenience of having your own private dock. On the banks of Broad Creek, the home is just a short sail from the Chesapeake Bay. Fishing and crabbing will quickly become everyone's warm-weather activities.

**All photos courtesy of Meredith Fine Properties

