How would you like to own a big chunk of the state?

If you need room to roam, then this week's featured listing might just be for you. With over 1,300 acres of land and a spacious, rustic lodge, the possibilities are endless.

3675 Decoursey Bridge Road in Cambridge is technically an 11-bedroom, 11-bath home on a 1,306-acre lot. In reality, it is so much more than that. Just imagine what life could be like if you lived in and ran this beautiful property as a special event space or bed and breakfast.

Inside, the lodge is bright and airy with features that echo the surrounding woodlands. Beyond just exposed timbers, massive branches have been used to create an incredible atmosphere. Views of the water and cozy fireplaces make this a turnkey option if you're envisioning a future with paying guests.

The rustic theme follows through to the bedrooms, where unique touches like birch bark on the walls bring the outdoors in. It's sort of like glamping without all the bugs!

Horse enthusiasts will love the indoor riding ring. It's the perfect space for lessons or even setting up a jumping course. Additional outbuildings include three small guest houses, an indoor tennis facility, a kennel, and a horse barn.

Whether you have a huge family or have always wanted to jump into the hospitality industry, this week's featured listing is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. It just needs someone with some great ideas and deep pockets to execute them. Could that be you?

**All photos courtesy of Benson and Mangold Real Estate.

For additional information, or to schedule a tour of the property, check out the original listing. If you need more room, you can also purchase the adjacent lots through Benson and Mangold as well.

What would you do with this enormous Cambridge property? Would you open it up to vacationing tourists as a lodge, or keep the whole thing for your extended family? Let us know in the comments