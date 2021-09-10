Welcome to "Widehall."

This 18th-century estate has been thoughtfully renovated over the years to create the ultimate waterfront luxury home. As a previous home to two Maryland governors and two U.S. senators, it has seen its fair share of good living. 101 North Water Street in Chestertown is a 6-bedroom estate on almost an acre of land, currently listed by Cross Street Realtors for $4,400,000.

Built in 1769, this grand manor has a timeless beauty that you simply don't see in more modern builds. As soon as you walk in through the front door, you enter a formal foyer big enough for a grand piano. Just imagine how beautiful it would be, all decorated for the holidays.

The main floor is full of beautiful spaces to receive your guests. In addition to the wood-burning fireplaces, the house was updated to include energy-efficient geothermal heating and cooling. The formal salon, dining room, and sunny breakfast nook all offer unique views of the water and the surrounding landscaped grounds.

Upstairs, the bedrooms feature cozy touches like working gleaming wood floors and intricate woodwork. An upper-level veranda spans the entire back of the house. What a great place to watch the sunrise!

The basement is a bonus space with extra wine storage and more than enough room for a full bar.

If boating is in your blood, then you'll love the deepwater dock out back. It has a mechanical lift and more than enough space for the whole family to fish or go crabbing.

Could you see yourself as the next steward of this incredible historic home? It won't last long in the current market conditions, so act fast!

**All photos courtesy of Cross Street Realtors, LLC

For more information, or to schedule a tour of the property, see the original listing.

To find more dream homes like this, click here.

What do you think of this week's featured Maryland mansion? Let us know in the comments.