Create your own island getaway with this unique coastal property.

That's right, this week's featured listing consists of two Virginia islands and their rustic waterfront homes. It's truly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own 183 acres of Virginia coastal land.

000 Seaside Road in Townsend, Virginia is about as private as it gets. Holly Bluff and Raccoon Islands are accessible only by boat, making them perfect for someone who wants to get away from it all. Your dock is just a short jaunt away from the mainland and Virginia Beach, in case you need something from "town."

The main house reflects its rustic fishing camp roots. Appliances are run on gas generators or propane, but there is an existing well for water. The guest house is just a short walk away, on a wooden boardwalk over the marsh.

Can you imagine waking up to a view like this every morning? Both houses come fully furnished, so you can live there as you renovate.

Each building has a fully functioning kitchen, living space, dining area, and bedrooms. On paper, there are 4 total bedrooms on the property, but 20 rooms can easily be repurposed to suit your needs. Cozy fireplaces and wooden decks add a bit of charm to the simple structures.

With a bit of vision, this incredible property could be made into just about any sort of retreat you could dream up. If living on the water is in your future, then this is the perfect listing for you.

*All photos courtesy of Coldwell Banker Harbour Realty

For more information or to schedule a tour of the property, see the original listing.

What would you do with this pair of remote Virginia islands? Would you create a self-sustaining home for your family, or open it up for tourists and special events? Tell us your ideas in the comments!