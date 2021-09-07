Just minutes to the city, this beautiful property combines the best of both worlds.

Location, location, location! Live in the wooded suburbs but be just a stone's throw from D.C. 448 River Bend Road in Great Falls is a 7-bedroom, 10.5-bath home that is currently listed by Washington Fine Properties for $5,500,000. With five acres of prime Fairfax County land, you get the feeling of getting away from it all every time you go home.

The beauty of a contemporary home like this is the ease of entertaining in wide open spaces. Your guests will flow organically from the grand foyer through the rest of the main floor, with plenty of room to lounge and relax.

The cook in the family will fall in love with the gourmet kitchen. Its layout is designed around a large central island, and it has all the high-tech appliances you could ever want, including double ovens and a restaurant-grade hood.

The bedroom suites are beautiful and spacious, paired with luxurious bathrooms for the ultimate in relaxation. The master suite opens out to the upper-level balcony, which will be your favorite place to enjoy your morning coffee.

You won't have to go far to get in a good workout in this dream house. There's the gym in the basement, the basketball court across the yard, or you can always do laps in the pool. Don't forget to finish up with a soak in the hot tub.

Last but not least, every luxury home has to have a separate space for their out-of-town visitors. This one does double duty as the poolhouse, and is perched on top of the 3-car garage.

**All photos courtesy of Washington Fine Properties

For more information about this home, or to schedule a tour, see the original listing.

What would you do with 5 acres and this sprawling home? Would you leave it just as is, or add a few features like a greenhouse or tennis court? Let us know your ideas in the comments.