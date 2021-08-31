Welcome to "Hill Mansion."

History buffs will fall in love with this ornate, 19th-century Victorian. From the antique fixtures to the thoughtful modern updates, this dream house has to be seen to be believed. 501 S East Street in Culpeper is currently listed by Montague, Miller & Company for $1,250,000. It is located in the heart of the town on 1.5 acres of wooded land.

The Hill Mansion is part of the region's history as a Civil War hospital and later as headquarters for the Union Army.

As soon as you walk up, you will appreciate the classic Victorian architecture. The ornate ironwork and detailed arches are just two features that make this house unique. All that's missing are the rocking chairs on the front porch.

Receiving rooms on the main floor are separated with charming pocket doors that slide out of view when not in use. Check out those coffered ceilings and elaborate chandeliers!

Upstairs, the five bedrooms are perfectly appointed for grand-scale, antique furniture. Who doesn't love a four-poster bed? Don't worry about dealing with 19th-century plumbing—the bathrooms have all been updated and the master suite has both an oversized soaking tub and a shower.

Outbuildings include a 2-car garage and a shed that matches the home's architectural features. Brick walkways traverse the yard to bring everything together.

With over an acre of land, you have room to add on to this lovely historic home. The lot is surrounded with beautiful, mature trees, creating an oasis in the middle of the town.

**All photos courtesy of Montague, Miller & Company

For more information or to schedule a tour of the property, see the original listing.

How would you put your stamp on this historic Culpeper home? Would you keep it just as is, or bring in some modern updates? Let us know your ideas in the comments.