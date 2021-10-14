Wow House: Escape Your Horrid Neighbors With This 14 Acre Home
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
The all-time greatest college football players from each of the 50 states
Ritchie Bros. keeps rolling with US$41+ million Rocky Mountain Regional Event
Biden is first U.S President to mark Indigenous Peoples Day
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
JRFD Recipient of North Dakota Community Foundation Grant
Former North Dakota oilfield manager gets probation for lying to OSHA after employee's death
Savage Forecast: Will every Flint-area high school football game end in a tie this week?
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Burgum calls for smart and vibrant cities at 2021 Main Street Summit
The tale of a pesky nut stashing squirrel in North Dakota
Jury handed case of former West Fargo teacher charged with luring minor
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Burgum calls for smart and vibrant cities at 2021 Main Street Summit
Stocks-to-use ratios point to volatility for wheat, stability for corn
Breaking down MN & ND heating/energy assistance programs
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Burgum calls for smart and vibrant cities at 2021 Main Street Summit
Someone You Should Know: Retired professor now writing for comedy, podcasts and more
Swimming and diving takes down Shanley, Wahpeton
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Wow House: Escape Your Horrid Neighbors With This 14 Acre Home
Charles Woodman - Patch on MSN.com
10/14/21
Join the Community
shares
This appears to be the most private home in all of Gig Harbor, perfect for playing your vinyls without the downstairs neighbor complaining.
Read Full Story on patch.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
NSYNC star Lance Bass welcomes twins via surrogate with husband Michael Turchin
Report: Washington Spirit Co-Owner Steve Baldwin to Sell Stake Amid NWSL Scandal
Ex-Boeing 737 MAX chief technical pilot indicted for fraud - U.S. Justice Dept
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL