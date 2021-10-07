From cinnamon-infused vodka cider to pumpkin white hot cocoa, these recipes have all the fall flavors you've been craving.

If the cold weather has you feeling down, perk up with a bit of booze. We suggest foregoing your typical vodka soda and mixing up a sweet or spicy hot beverage instead. These recipes are perfect for entertaining guests, but you can also drink them solo in your slippers. Enjoy!

We love this twist on the classic hot toddy, which is one of the most comforting drinks you'll find. It's also lower in calories than others on our list. Once you've heated up your water, this recipe takes just a few minutes to make. It uses chai tea bags, half-and-half, Knob Creek Maple Bourbon, and cinnamon sticks. See the full recipe.

This recipe involves making your own spiced honey butter and mixing it with rosemary, fig, and nutmeg-infused bourbon. To top it all off, add hot apple cider and cinnamon sticks. While this one requires some planning, the resulting flavors are well worth the effort. See the full recipe.



Courtesy of The Minimalist Baker

You can make this drink with either Kahlua or Bourbon. You'll also need white chocolate chips, pumpkin puree, pumpkin pie spice, and hot milk. It's simple to make, full of fall flavors, and guaranteed to give you the buzz you're looking for. You can even use dairy-free milk to make this cocktail vegan. See the full recipe.

Cinnamon Vodka Spiced Cider

If these drinks seem complicated to prepare, here's a tasty one you can make with a couple of pours and a dash of spices. It's easier than you think to infuse your own vodka—just drop a handful of cinnamon sticks into the bottom of the bottle and let it sit for two to three days. Then, add a shot to a cup of hot cider (we love the Honeycrisp apple cider from Trader Joe's) and finish with a dash of cinnamon, nutmeg, and ground ginger.

This tropical winter beverage combines apricot nectar, pineapple and orange juices, apple cider, cloves, and cinnamon sticks for a spicy-sweet vacation from the cold. Add your favorite liquor to make this one boozy as well. See the full recipe.

This recipe is packed with spices like peppercorns and cloves along with orange juice, apple cider, wine, and brandy. Preparing this drink in a slow cooker brings out the many flavors and allows you to set it and forget it until it's ready. See the full recipe.



Courtesy of The Kitchn

This classic beverage combines hot coffee, sugar, Irish whiskey, and whipped cream. The caffeine is an added bonus when you're feeling tired after a long day. See the full recipe.

The perfect addition to your Thanksgiving menu, this winter cocktail is made with Riesling and Benedictine liqueur. Add fresh cranberries, sage, honey, and peppercorns, and you've got a sweet and herbal treat to finish off a big meal. See the full recipe.

You can never have too many pumpkin-flavored treats this time of year. This recipe uses dark rum, pumpkin butter, sugar, and a bit of spice to create a fall favorite that is sure to please your guests. See the full recipe.

What are your favorite fall boozy drinks? Share them with us in the comments below.