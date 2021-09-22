Celebrate fall with this simple crowd-pleasing recipe.

Combine one can of pumpkin with a handful of pantry staples for your next great bake. Even people who don't like pumpkin, won't be able to resist this decadent and tender quickbread.

The beauty of this dish is just how versatile it can be. Starting with this recipe, I cut back a bit on the oil and sugar, simplified the spices, added chocolate chips and a hint of vanilla.

Chocolate Chip Pumpkin Bread Recipe:

Ingredients (makes two 9x5 inch loaves):

4 large eggs

2/3 cup vegetable oil

1/2 cup water

2 1/2 cups granulated sugar

1 15-ounce can unsweetened pumpkin purée

1 tsp. ground cinnamon

1 tsp. ground nutmeg

1 tsp. vanilla extract

1 tsp. salt

3 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

2 tsp. baking soda

1 1/2 cups mini chocolate chips

Method:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Prepare two 9x5 inch loaf pans with a light spritz of baking spray or by rubbing them with an oiled paper towel.

In a large bowl, beat the eggs together with the vegetable oil and water. Add the sugar, pumpkin puree, cinnamon, nutmeg, and vanilla, mixing everything well.

Add in the salt, flour, and baking soda, being careful to get out all of the lumps. Once the batter is smooth, fold in the chocolate chips. Divide the batter between the two 9x5 inch loaf pans and bake for 60 minutes, until a toothpick tester comes out clean.

Let the pumpkin bread cool in the pans for at least 20 minutes before turning them out onto cooling racks.

Variations

Semi-sweet mini chocolate chips add just the right amount of richness, but you could also use full-size chocolate chips or even milk chocolate chips if you have a sweet tooth.

This batter makes two large loaves, but you could also use six mini disposable loaf pans. Just decrease the baking time to 30-40 minutes and pull them out when the tester toothpick comes out clean.

If you want to add a bit of crunch, some walnut pieces would make a great addition. Fold them in along with the chocolate chips.

Traditional pumpkin spice mix would be a good substitute for cinnamon and nutmeg. A little goes a long way, so use 1 1/2 teaspoons total.

Do you have a favorite pumpkin bread recipe? Share in the comments some of your favorite sweet quickbread combinations.