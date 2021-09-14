Get out the butter—you're going to want to try this delicious dessert.

Is there anything worse than a crumbly cake? After purchasing a disappointingly dry coconut pound cake covered in sweet frosting and snowy flakes, I set out to make my own version with fewer bells and whistles. After a bit of trial and error, I tweaked this recipe for a classic sour cream pound cake.

This resulting recipe creates a moist, tender pound cake full of tropical flavor. Once you've got this version down, you may want to experiment on your own to create other flavor combinations. The sky's the limit once you have the technique down!

Double Coconut Pound Cake Recipe:

Ingredients (makes one 9"x5" loaf):

1 cup salted butter, softened at room temperature

1 cup granulated sugar

4 large eggs

1/4 cup coconut cream

1 1/2 cup all-purpose flour, sifted

1/2 tsp. baking powder

1 cup sweetened coconut flakes

Method:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Butter a 9"x5" loaf pan or give it a spritz with some baking spray.

In a large bowl, cream the butter and the sugar until light and fluffy. I did this by hand, but you can use a hand or stand mixer as well. Mix in the eggs, one by one, stirring well after each addition. Add the cream of coconut and stir it in.

Gently fold in the flour and baking powder, making sure to incorporate everything so there are no visible dry streaks. Finish by folding in the shredded coconut. Pour the batter into the prepared loaf pan.

Bake 50 to 55 minutes, until a toothpick or skewer comes out clean when you test the center. Remove from the oven and let it cool in the pan for 15 minutes before carefully removing the cake and cooling it on a rack for at least 20 minutes before slicing.

Variations:

Cream of coconut is different than thin, canned coconut milk. If you use a sweetened version, don't shake it and make sure to take the thicker layer from the top of the can. Reserve the rest for your next round of drinks.

If you prefer a different type of flavoring, omit the coconut cream and flakes. Use 1/4 cup of sour cream with a teaspoon of vanilla or almond extract for a subtle taste. Use the sour cream with the juice and zest of one lemon for something a little more tart.

The key to the tender crumb of this pound cake is to not overbake it. Trust your oven and don't peek until the end; you want it to get a nice, even cooking time. The very center of the top of the cake will be the last to cook, so be sure that it's done.

You don't need a glaze for this cake if you prepare it as written, but if you really want one, measure out a cup of powdered sugar and thin it with some warm water, lemon juice, or milk. You're aiming for a runny consistency that you can brush on lightly as the cake cools.

**All photos by Sarina Petrocelly

