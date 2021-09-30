Fall brings a host of tasty seasonal flavors with it!

As the seasons change, so do the foods that are available and in season. Fall brings some delicious flavors with it, including apples, beets, mushrooms, oranges, parsnips, cabbage, figs, grapes, sweet potatoes, peppers, pears, and winter squash. These fresh ingredients offer a host of delicious recipes that are best this time of year, so buckle down, pick your favorite fall dinner recipe, and get cooking!

Garlic Cauliflower Gratin

Courtesy of feastingathome.com

Ok, so this isn’t so much a fall dinner recipe as a fall side dish recipe, but your mouth will definitely be thanking you for it! This simple dish full of hearty flavors is sure to keep you warm no matter what the weather is doing. Click HERE for the delicious recipe!

Pumpkin Risotto with Bacon

Courtesy of cookingandbeer.com

Who doesn’t love bacon? Risotto is a great dish to make because it’s pretty easy to do and leaves you with a fancy-looking, Instagram-worthy plate. This fall dinner recipe makes use of pumpkin, a great seasonal item, and it’s sure to fill you up and leave you feeling happy, full, and cozy on a cool fall night. Click HERE for the recipe!

Tortellini Minestrone

Courtesy of givemesomeoven.com

Soup is the ultimate cold-weather comfort food, and this minestrone is the ideal fall dinner recipe. Unlike traditional minestrone, this recipe calls for cheesy tortellini mixed in with seasonal veggies. This is a guaranteed hit, and you’ll definitely want to give it a try. Click HERE for the recipe.

Parmesan Roasted Carrots

Courtesy of yourhomebasedmom.com

Carrots are a delicious veggie, and covering them in parmesan cheese only makes them better. This side dish is super-easy to make and only takes around half an hour, most of which is cooking time. Click HERE for the recipe.

Roasted Mushrooms and Polenta

Courtesy of alexandracooks.com

Mushrooms aren’t for everyone, but if you like them you’ll love this recipe for sure. The in-season mushrooms in this fall dinner recipe will satisfy you and the warm creamy polenta will soothe you and make you feel warm and cozy. Click HERE for the recipe.

​​​​​​​

Beer Chili

Courtesy of howsweeteats.com

This hearty, warm chili isn’t too soupy to put on a burger and isn’t too rich to eat by itself. It makes use of in-season bell peppers, has plenty of beans, uses a full bottle of beer, and even has maple syrup in it! This fall dinner recipe is definitely one you won’t want to miss if you’re a chili fan. Click HERE for the recipe!