Something purple, pretty, and powerful in support of Domestic Violence Awareness month.

Nothing represents feminine kick-ass mojo better than an Aviation Gin cocktail. The smooth sweetness with a tart twist of the lemon juice, the pretty purple of the Crème de Violette, and the shot(s) of gin make this a power cocktail for both men, women (and fluid) to raise a glass (or two) in support of Domestic Violence Awareness month.

Ingredients

2 oz. gin

1/2 oz lemon juice

1/4 oz. Maraschino Cherry liqueur

1/4 oz. Crème de Violette (add more if you want a deeper purple tone)

Maraschino cherries for garnish (treat yourself to Luxardo)

Instructions

In a martini shaker filled with ice, add gin, lemon juice, maraschino cherry liqueur, and Crème de Violette (this is what will give it that pretty purple tone). NOTE: If the maraschino cherry liqueur is hard to find or out of your price range ($30), just add a splash of cherry juice (it's really the gin that makes it taste good anyway).

Shake well (but gently with love) and strain into a martini glass. Garnish with maraschino cherries (we actually prefer the deeper red cherries–no Shirley Temples here) and enjoy.

