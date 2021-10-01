Pick your cocktail: black or white? Hot or cold?

Are you thinking what we're thinking? The Big Lebowski. We're hoping that you're drinking this under very different circumstances, but the Big "L" put this cocktail on the pop culture list. And for that, we're grateful.

*Disclaimer: the following video contains adult language. Viewer discretion advised.

Black Russian Recipe:

Ingredients:

2 ounces vodka

1 ounce Kahlúa

coffee (cold or hot)

Instructions:

If you take it cold: Add vodka, Kahlúa, and cold-brew coffee to a glass filled with ice. If you take it hot: Add vodka, Kahlúa, and hot coffee to a warmed mug.

White Russian Recipe:

Ingredients:

2 ounces vodka

1 ounce Kahlúa

1 splash of heavy cream, half-and-half, or milk (depending on how decadent you want it)

marshmallow (toasted for a special treat)

Instructions:

Add vodka and Kahlúa to a glass filled with ice. Add a splash (or more) of heavy cream. For garnish and an extra decadent treat, garnish with a toasted marshmallow.

How do you like your White Russian? Share your favorite variations in the comments.