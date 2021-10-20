The Many Kinds of Roasted Pumpkin Seeds Will Change Your Life

Okay, that's maybe a slight exaggeration. But truthfully, with their health benefits and all the endless ways you can season them, roasted pumpkin seeds are seriously the best.

Perhaps my favorite thing about carving a Halloween pumpkin is harvesting the underrated treasure that lies within: the seeds. From being a great source of magnesium and zinc to being loaded with essential fatty acids, pumpkin seeds have numerous health benefits. And when properly roasted and seasoned, they make a perfect snack! From basic seasoning to more creative flavors, we've got some winning pumpkin seed options for you to check out.

Traditional



Courtesy of Allrecipes

Baked in butter with a pinch of salt, you can't go wrong with this simple version of roasted pumpkin seeds. Recipe here.

Garlic



Courtesy of Valerie's Kitchen

This recipe just involves tossing the seeds in olive oil and sprinkling them with garlic salt. Basic, but tasty! Recipe here.

Honey Roasted



Courtesy of The Clever Carrot

We're getting increasingly more inventive with this two-step honey-glazed version. This one works even better if you have an iron skillet! Recipe here.

BBQ



Courtesy of Rachel Ray Show

Straight from Rachael Ray, this delicious BBQ concoction is gonna make you want to carve another pumpkin just so you can make a second batch. Recipe here.

Italian



Courtesy of Katie's Cucina

Lightly flavored with Italian seasoning and parmesan cheese, these seeds would make a nice little appetizer before a homemade pasta dinner. Recipe here.

Jalapeno



Courtesy of Paleo Porn

If you prefer a bit of a kick, Paleo Porn's paprika-covered jalapeno pumpkin seeds have got you covered! This one makes my mouth water just looking at the picture. Recipe here. How will we ever decide which recipe to choose?

Salted Caramel



Courtesy of The Comfort of Cooking

What's not to like? Sweet? Yes. Salty? Yes. This is one of the best recipes on our list, and we slapped it right here in the middle. Warning: they're so sticky, they might end up baking in delicious clumps. Recipe here.

Chai Spiced



Courtesy of Shef's Kitchen

Chai tea lovers will appreciate the mild sweetness of this recipe, which combines chai masala, ground tea leaves, sugar, and kosher salt. Recipe here.

Honey Sriracha



Courtesy of Soup Addict

This is another great sweet-and-salty combo, with lots of sweet and a hint of spice. Look at just how caramelized they look. Mmmmm. Recipe here.

Cinnamon Sugar



Courtesy of Betty Crocker

Butter, sugar, and cinnamon is all it takes to make this easy crowd-pleaser that every member of your family will love. Bag these up in zip-locks for a grab-and-go snack for even the pickiest of your eaters. Recipe here.

Chili-Lime



Courtesy of SkinnyMs.com

With one of the most addictive flavorings on our list, chili-lime pumpkin seeds have a zestiness to them that's pretty irresistible. Recipe here.

Pesto Parmesan



Courtesy of Cook the Story

Pesto lover? The parmesan-pesto flavor complements that of the pumpkin seed perfectly. I'm making these this weekend. Recipe here.

Taco



Courtesy of Taste of Home

This one couldn't be simpler, with a flavorful combo of taco seasoning and garlic salt. Serve it alongside some burritos, with guac. Recipe here.

Chocolate Covered Turtle Clusters



Courtesy of Half Baked Harvest

We're topping off this list of pumpkin seed flavors with chocolate. Because, um, chocolate. You won't believe this delectable creation until you've tried it. Recipe here.

Do you have a roasted pumpkin seeds recipe you absolutely love? Share it in the comments below!