Okay, that's maybe a slight exaggeration. But truthfully, with their health benefits and all the endless ways you can season them, roasted pumpkin seeds are seriously the best.
Perhaps my favorite thing about carving a Halloween pumpkin is harvesting the underrated treasure that lies within: the seeds. From being a great source of magnesium and zinc to being loaded with essential fatty acids, pumpkin seeds have numerous health benefits. And when properly roasted and seasoned, they make a perfect snack! From basic seasoning to more creative flavors, we've got some winning pumpkin seed options for you to check out.
Traditional
Courtesy of Allrecipes
Baked in butter with a pinch of salt, you can't go wrong with this simple version of roasted pumpkin seeds. Recipe here.
Garlic
Courtesy of Valerie's Kitchen
This recipe just involves tossing the seeds in olive oil and sprinkling them with garlic salt. Basic, but tasty! Recipe here.
Honey Roasted
Courtesy of The Clever Carrot
We're getting increasingly more inventive with this two-step honey-glazed version. This one works even better if you have an iron skillet! Recipe here.
BBQ
Courtesy of Rachel Ray Show
Straight from Rachael Ray, this delicious BBQ concoction is gonna make you want to carve another pumpkin just so you can make a second batch. Recipe here.
Italian
Courtesy of Katie's Cucina
Lightly flavored with Italian seasoning and parmesan cheese, these seeds would make a nice little appetizer before a homemade pasta dinner. Recipe here.
Jalapeno
Courtesy of Paleo Porn
If you prefer a bit of a kick, Paleo Porn's paprika-covered jalapeno pumpkin seeds have got you covered! This one makes my mouth water just looking at the picture. Recipe here. How will we ever decide which recipe to choose?
Salted Caramel
Courtesy of The Comfort of Cooking
What's not to like? Sweet? Yes. Salty? Yes. This is one of the best recipes on our list, and we slapped it right here in the middle. Warning: they're so sticky, they might end up baking in delicious clumps. Recipe here.
Chai Spiced
Courtesy of Shef's Kitchen
Chai tea lovers will appreciate the mild sweetness of this recipe, which combines chai masala, ground tea leaves, sugar, and kosher salt. Recipe here.
Honey Sriracha
Courtesy of Soup Addict
This is another great sweet-and-salty combo, with lots of sweet and a hint of spice. Look at just how caramelized they look. Mmmmm. Recipe here.
Cinnamon Sugar
Courtesy of Betty Crocker
Butter, sugar, and cinnamon is all it takes to make this easy crowd-pleaser that every member of your family will love. Bag these up in zip-locks for a grab-and-go snack for even the pickiest of your eaters. Recipe here.
Chili-Lime
Courtesy of SkinnyMs.com
With one of the most addictive flavorings on our list, chili-lime pumpkin seeds have a zestiness to them that's pretty irresistible. Recipe here.
Pesto Parmesan
Courtesy of Cook the Story
Pesto lover? The parmesan-pesto flavor complements that of the pumpkin seed perfectly. I'm making these this weekend. Recipe here.
Taco
Courtesy of Taste of Home
This one couldn't be simpler, with a flavorful combo of taco seasoning and garlic salt. Serve it alongside some burritos, with guac. Recipe here.
Chocolate Covered Turtle Clusters
Courtesy of Half Baked Harvest
We're topping off this list of pumpkin seed flavors with chocolate. Because, um, chocolate. You won't believe this delectable creation until you've tried it. Recipe here.
Do you have a roasted pumpkin seeds recipe you absolutely love? Share it in the comments below!