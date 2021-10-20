Commas will open its doors next spring at the Ellsworth Place shopping center.

A new food hall is heading to Downtown Silver Spring next spring. Commas will feature a dozen vendors on the second floor of the Ellsworth Place shopping center. The 13,000-square-foot space will boast seven separate dining areas and centralized bar space, as well as close proximity to nightlife institutions, like the Fillmore Silver Spring.

Developers GBT Realty Corp and Cana Development are behind the dining concept, with the former having obtained the property back in 2018.

“When we acquired the shopping center, we really saw the potential for Ellsworth Place to become an integral part of this active neighborhood through a variety of strategies,” GBT Vice President Trey Culpepper told WTOP.

According to a press release, the restaurant symbolizes "the myriad of ways to dine and get together" as evident by the globe-spanning menu. Korean, Ethiopian, Italian, and American cuisines will be offered, though specific restaurants have not been announced at this time.

"Commas goes beyond your average food hall as an emporium of flavors from around the world," their website says. "Drawing from local businesses to create a bustling community of bites from Ethiopia to Korea, Malaysia to El Salvador, Italy to New Jersey, hungry diners can savor a new experience each time."

Food halls have soared in popularity in the last few years, with many popping up in big cities like DC. Cana recently ushered in Foggy Bottom's Western Market and is involved with the Bryant Street NE development currently underway in Edgewood. Meanwhile, a food hall called The Roost is set to open in Capitol Hill with the development of the Blackbird residential space.

What do you think? Are you excited to see more food halls opening in the DMV? Let us know down in the comments.