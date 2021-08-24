Cheers!

There's a lot to be excited about in Denver's dining scene right now. The Mile High City has plenty of restaurants that prove any hour can be happy hour if you look in the right place! Of course, not all happy hours are created equal. We'll be taking a look at the four Ws of some of our favorite happy hours—the who, what, when, and why.

From affordable sushi to the Death Bear Nachos (keep reading!), these are Our Community Now's picks for the five best happy hours in Denver! Starting with:



Courtesy of Work & Class

5–6 p.m., Wednesday–Sunday

Billed as an Early Work Release Program, this happy hour gives guests a chance to explore Work & Class' diverse drink menu and eccentric small plate orders. Our favorites include $6 Chipolte Chicken Pot Pies and $8 Lamb Fritters, washed down with plenty of $4 draft beers and $9 barrel-aged cocktails.



Courtesy of Hapa Sushi​​

2–4:30 p.m., every day; 10 p.m.–midnight, Friday and Saturday

You read that correctly: Hapa Sushi has TWO happy hours. As far as late-night dining goes, this quirky sushi den just can't be beaten, offering "2 for $9.50" sushi rolls and $7 sake cocktails. You can also get a large flask of fruit-infused sake for just $7! Kanpai!



Courtesy of Adrift

5–7 p.m., every day

Denver might not be the city that you immediately think of when you hear the phrase "tiki bar", but Adrift Tiki Bar has been working to change that in the local restaurant scene. To that end, their happy hour offers all sorts of awesome spins on tropical classics, including $9 house daiquiris and $mystery shots! Even better, their Tiki Tuesday translates to an all-day happy hour! (Happy day?)



Courtesy of Mister Oso

3–6 p.m., every day

If there's a classier spin on tex-mex cooking in Denver, we don't know about it! Mister Oso's happy hour is a great chance to explore their ambitious menu which includes a pumpkin seed guac, chorizo frito pie, and something called the Death Bear Nachos. In addition, guests can also enjoy $3 Tecate beers and $6 margaritas!



Courtesy of the Brutal Poodle

11 a.m.–6 p.m., Monday–Friday

If this list was ranked off of bar names alone, the Brutal Poodle would easily be the best in Denver. This hard rock tavern has a rare AM happy hour, which offers guests a chance to enjoy generous prices on house drafts all day long!

What are some of your favorite happy hours in Denver? Sound off in the comments!