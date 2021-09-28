"Lose yourself" at Mom's Spaghetti!

If you had one shot or one opportunity to seize everything you ever wanted, would you capture it? Eminem sure is. He's taking the lyrics from one of his most iconic songs and using it to start an entire Italian restaurant in his own hometown. Called Mom's Spaghetti, the restaurant is based on the opening lines of the song, "Lose Yourself":

“His palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy / There’s vomit on his sweater already, mom’s spaghetti.”

Although it's not the most appetizing line ever, fans are excited to try out the new grub right in Eminem's hometown of Detroit, Michigan. Mom's Spaghetti will open its doors on September 29 at 2131 Woodward Avenue, and according to an ad that aired on a local Detroit station, it will serve "spaghetti, meatballs, spaghetti with meatballs, or no meatballs, and the s’ghetti sandwich."

The restaurant will also be home to "The Trailer," which has been described as a superstore for Eminem fans.

Despite its uniqueness, Mom's Spaghetti is not an entirely new concept. Eminem has opened up Mom's Spaghetti pop-ups in the past to support individuals going through hard times. Back in 2017, he donated some of the famous spaghetti to victims of Hurricane Harvey in Houston and Puerto Rico. Last year, he also served the dish to healthcare workers in Michigan who were on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

So, are you ready to lose yourself at Eminem's new restaurant? Let us know if you try some of Mom's spaghetti in the comments!