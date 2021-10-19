Florida Eats: 'Parisienne by the Sea' for Classic French Fare on the Way to Ft. Lauderdale Beach

Tucked away in a little plaza, you'll find delicious, authentic French baked goods in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea.

Macarons? They've got them. Fresh baguettes? They're put out every morning. This charming little bakery café is the perfect place to stop for breakfast before or lunch after a day in the sun.

Courtesy of Parisienne by the Sea (Facebook)

The vibe here is Florida casual, with bright cherry-red patio seating and handmade jewelry for sale by the counter. You'll have to be quick if you want to eat outside, so keep an eye out for an open table or grab a seat inside.

Photo by Sarina Petrocelly

Parisienne by the Sea would be a nice place to meet for a leisurely coffee and buttery croissant, or a crowd-pleasing option for family breakfast. There's something on the menu for even the pickiest in the bunch. The Mrs. Croc is a classic croque madame, topped with a cheerful sunny side-up egg. It had just the right blend of ham, mellow cheese, and rich, runny egg yolk.

Photo by Sarina Petrocelly

We split the chocolate crêpe for dessert, and it was artfully served with a cloud of fresh whipped cream and a chocolate garnish. Each decadent forkful was absolutely delightful.

The trays of glistening pastries and baskets of fresh cookies are too tempting to pass up if you need something for a quick hostess gift. You can get anything from fat chocolate chip cookies to delicate slices of chocolate mousse cakes and fruit tarts. Don't forget a fresh baguette for dinner!

If you're in the neighborhood and crave a taste of France, give this unassuming little bakery a try. Bon appétit!

Have you ever been to Parisienne by the Sea? What are some of your favorite dishes? Let us know in the comments!