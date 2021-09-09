Nosh on cinnamon raisin, asiago cheese, and "everything" in between at these bagel hot spots!

Bagels make the perfect grab-and-go breakfast. Whether you like them toasted with cream cheese or grilled into a sandwich, there's no wrong way to enjoy a bagel. New York may hold the title for bagel capital of the world, but that doesn't mean you can't find a good round in Maryland.

We've compiled the best bagel shops in Maryland that just might give the Big Apple a run for its money. Check it out below:

Naval Bagel | Annapolis & Arnold



Courtesy of Naval Bagels (Facebook)

It turns out Maryland's capital houses a must-visit bagel shop. Naval Bagel has been voted "Best Bagel" four years in a row by the Capital Gazette for authentic New York-style bagels and spreads. Choose from over a dozen cream cheese varieties and bagel flavors like Old Bay and Pumpernickle Everything. For peak deliciousness, we recommend their best-selling Avocado Delight sandwich, a BLT with avocado and honey mustard dressing.

Bethesda Bagels | Maryland



Courtesy of Bethesda Bagels (Facebook)

Boiled and baked to perfection, Bethesda Bagels are a staple for those mornings on the go. Head to one of their five shops for freshly-made bagels and daily specials like Homemade Roast Beef and Nova & Cream Cheese. For a weekend treat, you'll want to grab one of their Rainbow bagels that are only made on Saturdays and Sundays. Breakfast is served all day, too!

Goldberg's New York Bagels | Rockville, Silver Spring, Potomac



Courtesy of Goldberg's New York Bagels (Facebook)

Kosher baked goods are Goldberg's specialty, and their bagels and schmear have won countless awards, including "Top Nosh" Bagel by the Washington Post. Enjoy bagels for breakfast and lunch, as well as deli standbys like soups and salads. Have a special event coming up? Their catering menu has you covered with hot entrees and cold-cut platters ready to please any crowd.

The Bagelry | Silver Spring



Courtesy of The Bagelry (Facebook)

With over 30 years in the business, The Bagelry has earned its place as a Maryland institution. They kettle-boil and bake their bagels in-house, creating a pillowy yet crisp disc made piling on cream cheese or deli meats. Find breakfast and combo sandwiches alongside bread, deli platters, and desserts. Take advantage of their catering service for your next business meeting or party–their Bagel Boxes are sure to impress the office!

Greg's Bagels | Baltimore



Courtesy of Belvedere Square (Facebook)

A trip to Belvedere Square isn't complete without having Greg's Bagels. This Baltimore business has whipped up fresh bagels and sandwiches since the late 1980s, and they're still chugging along today. Try a bagel with cream cheese for under $3 or one of their creative vegetarian sandwiches like the Egg-o-Maniac, an egg salad sandwich with Havarti, and your choice of mild or hot curry paste. Heads up: cash only so stop by the ATM on the way! They can also be found on Grubhub.

THB Bagelry + Deli | Baltimore, Canton, Owings Mills, Timonium, Towson



Courtesy of THB Bagelry + Deli (Facebook)

If you live in the Baltimore area, then you're probably aware of THB. Standing for Towson Hot Bagels, the shop opened over 20 years ago and has since staked a claim as Charm City's best bagel. All six of their locations offer an array of quick bites, from fresh-baked bagels and spreads to deluxe deli sandwiches. They even use Ubereats and Doordash, ensuring a Marylander's bagel craving never goes unanswered.

Feeling hungry, yet? We want to hear from you! What's your favorite bagel in Maryland? Are there any places we missed? Sound off in the comments.