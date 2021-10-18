Providence nightclub shuttered temporarily as investigation into triple shooting continues
Providence nightclub shuttered temporarily as investigation into triple shooting continues
Shiina LoSciuto - WPRI 12
10/18/21
A Providence nightclub will remain closed until Wednesday after three people were shot there over the weekend.
Read Full Story on wpri.com
NEW: RI's Average Gas Prices Now Highest in Seven Years, Says AAA
RI Guarantees In-State College Tuition, Immigration Status Aside
Newport police Officer Tyler Hatfield resigns post after arrest on sex charge
