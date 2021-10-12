Time to Up Your Pizza Game!

There's an ancient proverb that roughly translates to "someone with a boring taste in pizza toppings risks having a boring life." As much as favorites like pepperoni, four-cheese, and the infamous none pizza with left beef, might be party favorites, it's worth going out of your comfort zone. After all, pizza is a brave frontier where there are no rules—only recommendations! To that end, let's take a look at some of the most creative topping combinations that you can find in Denver, starting with:

Vegan Buffalo Chicken

City, o City

We get it—vegan buffalo chicken sounds like an oxymoron. After all, doesn't it defeat the point to do a vegan version of a food whose name is two different animals? Don't let the meatless nature of this pizza turn you off, however, as it's an incredibly robust reimagining of a normally unexciting combo. Bonus points for the fact that it includes shiitake bacon. You read that correctly.

Royale With Cheese