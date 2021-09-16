For $10 or less, you can get one taco each day for 30 days.

If you love tacos, Taco Bell has a deal for you. The fast-food taco chain is testing a new taco subscription that will allow fans to get one taco every day for 30 days for a flat rate.

However, we should note that the Taco Lovers Pass will only be available at 20 stores around the Tucson, Arizona, metro area. Taco Bell has not commented on whether or not it will roll the taco pass out to more stores nationwide in the future, but here's to hoping!

The Taco Lovers Pass costs between $5 and $10 per month, depending on location. Each day, the bearer can get one of seven taco varieties, including Doritos Loco tacos, soft tacos, crunchy taco supreme, and the spicy potato soft taco (sorry, no chicken tacos). Tacos must be purchased through the app and picked up at participating stores. The pass is good through November 24 at these locations in Arizona.

This isn’t the first time a fast-casual restaurant has tried a monthly subscription, but it is the first with an actual food item. Last year, Panera Bread launched a coffee subscription for $8.99 a month and Wendy’s has an annual fundraiser that sells passes for a free frosty with purchase on every visit.

Taco Bell has been rolling out all kinds of promotions this year, including the crispy chicken sandwich taco, which is a folded bun with a bread chicken finger topped with chipotle sauce. The company also launched a rewards program that gives users points for every purchase that can be redeemed for free food.

But like many restaurants, Taco Bell has struggled with shortages of ingredients and labor. In July, the website warned diners they may have trouble getting certain menu items because of a truck driver shortage. That same month, fans complained on Twitter that stores were closed in the middle of the day and the mobile app stopped working in the middle of orders. Restaurant managers are hoping the reopening of schools will enable more people to return to the workforce this fall.

What do you think? Will we see this Taco Lovers Pass expanded nationwide? Comment below.