See why this watering hole landed on The Bourbon Review's annual roundup!

Restaurants who go against the grain in the food, drink, and overall vibes always deserve a mention when they can. Nowhere is that more apparent than Virtue Feed & Grain. A massive selection of spirits, tavern fare, and waterfront views can be found at this Old Town Alexandria hot spot, recently declared one of America's Best Bourbon Bars by The Bourbon Review. Booze-lovers be warned: you'll love it even more after trying this place.

Address: 106 S Union St | Alexandria, VA 22314

Hours: Monday–Thursday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. | Friday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. | Saturday 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. | Sunday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The trendy pub gets its name from the building it resides in. Formerly a granary in the 18th century it was repurposed into a restaurant in 2011 and has since charmed guests with its hardwood interior and rustic atmosphere. Just its location alone makes it a prime destination in our books!

Visitors can imbibe on full bar service featuring dozens of whiskies from distilleries all over. While bourbon is the main attraction, their beer and wine list is nothing to scoff at. Local breweries like Devil's Backbone, Hardywood Park, and Bold Rock are represented alongside Coors and Miller Lite so all tastes will have something on tap. If you'd like to sip a little bit of everything, you can't go wrong with a Spirit Flight!

Good booze means good food can't be far, and their menu covers all the bases. Go casual with a sandwich and garden salad, or try something upscale like Australian Lamb Chops with asparagus and shallot butter. As well as breakfast, lunch, and dinner, they also have a kid's menu and small bites for dogs. How many bars can you think of that cater to the furry friend in your life? We'd wager not many. Just add in patio seating and you've got a restaurant that will please the whole family.

Whether you're a regular diner or an out-of-towner in search of Southern cuisine, this is the place to go. Come see what the fuss is about by making your reservation here.

***All photos courtesy of Virtue Food & Grain (Facebook)

Do you frequent Virtue Feed & Grain often? If so, what has your experience been like? Share your favorite watering holes with us in the comments.