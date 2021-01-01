South Dakota pheasant opener draws in hunters from all over the c...
Pheasant hunting season officially kicks off Saturday morning and hunters from all over the country are already making their way to South Dakota ahead of the big day.
Breaking down South Dakota’s record 29,0...
There’s never been more job openings in South Dakota than right now. Statewide, the South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation (DLR) has more than 29,000 job listings. That’s an “all-time high” according to Dawn Dovre,
Climate Activists Resume Weeklong Protes...
Indigenous groups and other environmental activists marched to the Capitol Friday as they continued a weeklong protest demanding that Congress and the Biden administration stop new fossil fuel projects and act with greater urgency on climate change.
SD FFA Foundation Awards FFA Jackets To Members
South Dakota FFA members from 75 chapters will receive their own FFA jackets through the SD FFA Foundation Blue Jackets Bright Futures FFA Jacket Program
SDSU announces reschedule of 2021 Eminen...
The South Dakota State University College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences and the College of Education and Human Sciences announce that the 2021 Eminent Leaders in Agriculture, Family and Community award celebration is rescheduled for January 28,
‘And so obviously that was scary’: SDSU ...
South Dakota State University police are looking for a man who broke into a dorm room and committed a sex crime on campus.
Four-month investigation uncovers 10 pieces of child porn on Cano...
A Canova man is facing multiple felony charges after a four month investigation — and a warrant to access data on Snapchat — uncovered 10 files of multimedia child porn, court records say. On June 4,
Woman admits to sex trafficking child; p...
It’s Friday, October 15. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.
Mitchell Lions Club to host South Dakota...
The Mitchell Lions Club will host South Dakota Secretary of Education Tiffany Sanderson on Tuesday in what is expected to be part speaking address, part question-and-answer session. The gathering will take place at noon in the cafeteria at the McGovern Library on the campus of Dakota Wesleyan University.
Frost advisory tonight, but sunny and warmer this weekend: Storm ...
It is another breezy, cool day. Temperatures are below-average, in the 50s, thanks to a northwest breeze drawing in more cool air. 2 PM Tonight is going to be chilly. A Frost Advisory is in effect
A running list of Bison football commitm...
Rapid City (S.D.) Stevens High School's Ben Goldy committed ... including Kansas State and Iowa State. He also had FCS offers from South Dakota State and Northern Iowa. Bemidji (Minn.) High School's Jacob Kelly committed to NDSU on Aug 18.
'Monstrous' winter vortex prediction goe...
Are you prepared for temperatures in the low 20s and snow? Luckily, you may not have to be. A viral Facebook post from a page called METEOROLOGISTS is predicting that a massive winter vortex is set to settle over the Dakotas,
7 new South Dakota COVID-19 deaths, with...
SDDOH reported 185 South Dakotans remain hospitalized with the virus, continuing a decline from early October when over 220 state residents were hospitalized. Overall, the active case count ticked down to 5,
Is Setting Up a Trust in South Dakota Really Worth It?
The Pandora Papers highlight how South Dakota has become one of the most popular tax havens in the world. Lawmakers looking to raise taxes on the wealthy are licking their chops at trust laws. One of the most popular trusts in South Dakota and other trust-friendly states has never been tested in court.
Panthers look to rebound against South D...
CEDAR FALLS – Northern Iowa says last week’s loss to North Dakota State won’t define its Missouri Valley Football Conference season.
University of South Dakota students call...
The Board of Regents staff came to the South Dakota college town on Thursday night to discuss recommended changes from a cost-cutting task force, but students turned the conversation to the imperiled campus diversity center.
South Dakota kicker Mason Lorber has turned into a weapon for the...
South Dakota senior kicker Mason Lorber tied the program record in the Coyotes win over UND this past weekend with a 54 yard field goal. It was also a career long for him. That kick has been part
South Dakota Ski Area Reporting 24-26" o...
Well hot damn. Who would have thought that Terry Peak, South Dakota would be the big winner from the recent storm that dumped snow across the Rockies? The resort announced on social media today
Swim and Dive hits the road with multipl...
Iowa State Swimming and Diving looks to pick up two more road wins on Friday and Saturday against two South Dakota schools.
Yes, South Dakota is a tax haven, but it's not the only state tha...
The Pandora Papers release shone a spotlight on South Dakota as a tax haven. VERIFY researched why the state and others have that reputation.
South Dakota schools' report card shows ...
The report card is produced annually and provides information about how students and schools across the state’s 149 districts and 688 schools performed.
No. 21 South Dakota takes on No. 17 Nort...
For this week's FCS game of the week, No. 21 South Dakota takes on No. 17 Northern Iowa in Week 7's top-25 matchup.
South Dakota Turned Itself Into A Tax Haven. But Why?
Ecuador's newly sworn-in President Guillermo Lasso. He allegedly transferred assets to trusts in ... [+] South Dakota in 2017 amid reports that questioned his interests in a bank in Panama. (Photo by Cristina Vega RHOR / AFP) (Photo by CRISTINA VEGA RHOR ...
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 341 total new ...
There were 341 new total COVID-19 cases reported on Thursday, bringing the state’s total case count to 149,678, up from Wednesday (149,337). The number of active cases reported on Thursday is at 5,963,
Popeyes and Megan Thee Stallion Kick Off...
Popeyes has unveiled a special collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion, and the first order of business is a brand-new hot sauce.
Trick-or-Treaters With Special Needs: An...
How to make sure all the kids, especially those with special needs, enjoy Halloween night.
TikTok Hack Claims to Remove the Taste of Alcohol
The latest TikTok hack sees users adding a small amount of baking soda, a pinch of salt, and some water to vodka or tequila, and having it remove the taste of alcohol!
Halloween Isn’t the Only Horrifying Holi...
Whether you’re naughty or nice, we’ve discovered that Christmas has a serious dark side. Let’s set aside that warm and cozy fireside scene and take a look at the horrifying side of Christmas.
4 'Squid Game' Masks for Your Last-Minut...
Did you love the Korean horror thriller, "Squid Game?" Check out these inexpensive masks that will have you looking like you're part of the show.
Former US president Bill Clinton in hospital
Former US president Bill Clinton was in hospital with an infection on Thursday, a spokesman for the 75-year-old said. Doctors said Clinton was responding well at the center in Irvine, California. The infection was not connected to the coronavirus.
7 Wild Conspiracy Theories We Can't Stop...
We can't get enough of it. Portals to another dimension, lizard people, hoaxes, and secret government spying made our list.
Friday Office Cocktail: Aviation Cocktai...
The OCN Drinks crew is serving up something purple, pretty, and powerful in support of Domestic Violence Awareness month.
Easy DIY Halloween Costumes You Can Make at Home
Here are a few ways you can whip up a creative costume with stuff from around the house or your local thrift store.
2022 Awards Season Schedule: Oscars, Emm...
The 2022 awards season is just around the corner, and we've got the list of dates you're gonna want to keep in your back pocket as things start to roll out—even as early as this October!
Dunkin's Brewed Up a Frightful New Bever...
The Peanut Butter Cup Macchiato will have you saying "trick-or-treat"!
Nostradamus' Predictions for 2021 Include an Apocalypse, Famine, ...
Nostradamus has made many predictions about the future of humanity and he predicted 2021 will be worse than 2020. These predictions included a global famine, asteroids, a devastating earthquake, and a Zombie Apocalypse.