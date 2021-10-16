1 deputy killed, 2 injured in 'ambush shooting' outside Houston bar, police say
1 deputy killed, 2 injured in 'ambush shooting' outside Houston bar, police say
NBCNews - NBC News on MSN.com
10/16/21
One of the wounded deputies was shot in the back and the other was shot in the foot outside of 45 Norte Sports Bar.
