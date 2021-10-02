4 things to know from Week 5 of the college football season
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Lane Kiffin: Paul Finebaum says Ole Miss coach lost game vs. Alabama after opening drive
Winners and Losers from Week 5 of College Football
Around The SEC: AllAggies' Week 5 Picks
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Man Who Slashed Inmate In Prison Jailed For Life, Branded An 'Extreme Danger'
Alabama 14-year-old twins fight for women’s empowerment, menstrual equity
Giolito solid, Moncada HR, Chisox top Tigers, 6th win in row
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Upon Further Review: No. 1 Alabama 48, No. 12 Ole Miss 21
Alabama football: Chris Doering backtracks, calls Tide "elite"
Alabama Football Remains Atop Coaches Poll, AP Poll
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Fayetteville State holds Lincoln to only 19 yards rushing to stay unbeaten in CIAA play
Alabama’s new prison-building plan skips bid process for earlier start on construction
US raises concern as China flies warplanes south of Taiwan
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Alabama holds No. 1; Clemson out of Top 25 first time since ’14
Alabama remains No. 1 in USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll
If Lane Kiffin can't beat Alabama football, can any former Nick Saban assistant? | Toppmeyer
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
4 things to know from Week 5 of the college football season
Stan Becton and Gary Putnik | NCAA.com - NCAA
10/2/21
Join the Community
shares
Week 5 saw teams assert themselves at the top of college football with a handful of upsets scattered around the top-25 rankings. Here's what you need to know. 4 things to know fro
Read Full Story on ncaa.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
12 Broadway Musical Albums We Can't Stop Listening To
Could a Black Hole Defy the Laws of Physics?
'Florida Man' Goes Viral for Capturing an Alligator in a Trash Can
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL