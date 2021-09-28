After domination of Eagles: How 'bout them Cowboys?
After domination of Eagles: How 'bout them Cowboys?
Todd Archer - ESPN
9/28/21
Quarterback Dak Prescott, who threw for three TDs, played in his first game at the Cowboys' AT&T Stadium since his ankle injury last season.
