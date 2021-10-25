Aggies Place Second at Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate
Aggies Place Second at Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate
Texas A&M Sports Information - KBTX
10/25/21
Join the Community
shares
The ninth-ranked Texas A&M men’s golf team battled in the final round of the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate, and shot a tournament-best 16-under 272 on Sunday to finish second at 38-under.
Read Full Story on kbtx.com
