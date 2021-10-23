Alcorn Central wins 3A State Volleyball Championship
Alcorn Central wins 3A State Volleyball Championship
Kent Mohundro
[email protected]
- The Courier-Times
10/23/21
Join the Community
shares
CLINTON, Miss. - Alcorn Central swept Our Lady Academy 3-0 Saturday afternoon at Clinton High School to capture the 2021 Class 3A State Volleyball Championship.
