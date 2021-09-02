The story just keeps getting weirder.

If you haven't heard of Bishop Sycamore High School, you're not alone. The unknown Ohio high school football team only recently came to national attention when they played Florida's top-ranked IMG Academy in an ESPN-broadcast, nationally televised game on Sunday. Their supposedly high-caliber team lost horrifically, 58-0.

Pundits were shocked at the results, suggesting that the team should never have been put in that situation in the first place; they simply weren't good enough.

"Bishop Sycamore told us they had a number of Division I prospects on their roster,” broadcaster Anif Shroff said live. “To be frank, a lot of that we could not verify.”

Sorry. They had no business being in that game today. None. I feel bad for the kids. Player health and safety was at risk today. It was uncomfortable for anyone who watched. https://t.co/Eq39vdywLm — Anish Shroff (@AnishESPN) August 29, 2021

The situation looked bad enough for Bishop Sycamore, ESPN, and Paragon Marketing Group, who ESPN said scheduled the game.

Then details started flooding in.

The high school had also played a game the Friday before—what kind of a grueling schedule, the internet asked, is that for high schoolers?

Then, FootballScoop hazarded that "What appears to be the school's website, BishopSycamore.org, is basically a blog; its most recent post, on May 21, explains how to catch a college recruiter's attention on social media. The website's About Us section is blank. And Bishop Sycamore, claiming to be from Columbus, Ohio, went 0-6 last season, the program's second in existence." (The website is now down for "maintenance.")