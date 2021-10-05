Anchorage mayor's proposed budget cuts over 50 city jobs
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Carmel's Kole Mathison wins state preview in night cross-country meet
Christopher Stephen ‘Chris’ Hiatt
High school soccer notebook: Norwell boys on a mission
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Carmel's Kole Mathison wins state preview in night cross-country meet
Wade, Stillson finish strong at State Finals
The federal government is impeding small business recovery
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
5 Games To Play After Fall Visit To Noblesville Pumpkin Patches
Carmel's Kole Mathison wins state preview in night cross-country meet
Wade, Stillson finish strong at State Finals
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Anchorage mayor's proposed budget cuts over 50 city jobs
Lex Treinen, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage - Alaska Public Media
10/5/21
Join the Community
shares
The proposal unveiled Friday would chop the city’s budget by 1.3%, reducing taxpayers’ bill by $4 for every $100,000 worth of property they own.
Read Full Story on alaskapublic.org
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Alaska Airlines Inks New Codeshare Agreement With Iberia Airlines - Quick Facts
Alaska Airlines, Iberia Launch New Codeshare Agreement
Southwest follows American Airlines, Alaska Airlines, JetBlue in adding employee vaccine mandate
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL