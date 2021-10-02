Another Maguire on the board
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Mitchell tennis sweeps opening day of Class A state tournament
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Sioux Falls Lincoln ahead by 7 shots after day 1 of boys' state golf tournament
With a knack for goals, Mia Mullenmeister leads Mitchell Kernel girls soccer into state tournament
Bucks Rain On Kernels’ Parade
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
State Boys Golf: Jake Olson grabs individual lead, Watertown fourth after opening day of AA tourney
State A Girls Tennis: Milbank Area's Hattie Muellenbach reaches semis in first flight of singles
Sioux Falls Lincoln ahead by 7 shots after day 1 of boys' state golf tournament
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
With a knack for goals, Mia Mullenmeister leads Mitchell Kernel girls soccer into state tournament
State Soccer Playoffs: Watertown teams hit the road for first-round games on Tuesday
October packed with magic, music and more entertainment
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Another Maguire on the board
Nate Tenopir - Columbus Telegram
10/2/21
Join the Community
shares
Scotus Central Catholic senior Kate Maguire doesn't yet have her name on the school record boards hanging outside the Dowd Activity Center. It's been less than a month since she
Read Full Story on columbustelegram.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
What Michigan football must do to contain shifty Nebraska QB Adrian Martinez
AP: Flush with COVID-19 aid, schools steer funding to sports
'Best QB we've seen.' Michigan preps for Adrian Martinez, Nebraska's pesky option offense
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL