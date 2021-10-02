Arbor View shakes off slow start, rolls past Palo Verde
Arbor View shakes off slow start, rolls past Palo Verde
Jason Orts - Las Vegas Review-Journal
10/2/21
Arbor View led Palo Verde 6-2 at halftime, then scored 27 consecutive points to roll to a home victory Friday night in Class 5A Desert League play.
Read Full Story on reviewjournal.com
