Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury cleared to return vs. Houston Texans
Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury cleared to return vs. Houston Texans
Josh Weinfuss - ESPN
10/24/21
Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury has cleared the NFL's COVID-19 protocols and will return to the sideline for Sunday's game against the Texans.
