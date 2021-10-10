Arizona Cardinals TE Maxx Williams carted off after hit to knee
Arizona Cardinals TE Maxx Williams carted off after hit to knee
Josh Weinfuss - ESPN
10/10/21
Cardinals TE Maxx Williams was carted off during Sunday's game against the 49ers after taking a hit to his right knee.
