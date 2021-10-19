Auburn on track to defy oddsmakers' expectations
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Time capsule: Cary seeks donations to be buried in Downtown Park
‘This might be my last show’: Bow Wow airs frustrations with Millennium Tour
'Hightown' becomes latest Wilmington-shot TV show to make its debut
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
It’s fall y’all: 9 seasonal dishes we want to try at Wilmington area restaurants
Rory McIlroy's scary realization, a high schooler's historic round and a 99-year-old's legendary (accidental) ace
Guilford County jury case overturned after judge voices views on race, religion
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Robert Dillingham to visit Kentucky
With housing supply short of demand, Raleigh, Durham rents reach records
4th annual Public Safety Valor Awards honor Fayetteville area first responders
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Durham Officials Hope a "Cease Fire" Initiative from Ex-Gang Members Will Help Address Durham's Gun Violence Epidemic
1 NC school board votes to make masks optional
Seniors and transfer hold keys to Notre Dame’s fortunes
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
NC Central preps for Morgan State, returns key players
Seniors and transfer hold keys to Notre Dame’s fortunes
Rory McIlroy's scary realization, a high schooler's historic round and a 99-year-old's legendary (accidental) ace
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Auburn on track to defy oddsmakers' expectations
Christopher Smith |
[email protected]
- al.com
10/19/21
Join the Community
shares
Auburn has a clear path to reach or surpass its preseason win total of 7. The betting market liked the under prior to the first game.
Read Full Story on al.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Alabama third grade reading law should be delayed, experts say
Alabama business groups oppose bill banning employer vaccine mandates
Mobile home in Wicklow's Brittas Bay goes on sale for nearly €500,000
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL