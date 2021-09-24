Austin, 5 other school districts ask court to halt AG Ken Paxton's anti-mask lawsuits
Austin, 5 other school districts ask court to halt AG Ken Paxton's anti-mask lawsuits
Chuck Lindell, Austin American-Statesman - Austin American-Statesman on MSN.com
9/24/21
Austin and other school districts ask a state appeals court to block Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton from pursuing lawsuits against mask mandates.
