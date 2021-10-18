Bison Soccer Closes Road Trip With Loss at South Dakota
Bison Soccer Closes Road Trip With Loss at South Dakota
Matt English - KFGO
10/18/21
VERMILLION, S.D. - The North Dakota State women's soccer team closed a Summit League road trip with a 5-0 loss to the University of South Dakota on
Read Full Story on kfgo.com
