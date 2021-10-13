Blue Jays Take Down Mandan in Four Sets
Blue Jays Take Down Mandan in Four Sets
Jarin Matheny - News Dakota
10/13/21
The Jamestown High School girls volleyball team picked up its ninth win in the WDA this season on Tuesday night as the Blue Jays defeated Mandan (25-21, 24-26, 25-8, 25-22) in four sets.
