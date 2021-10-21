Briar Cliff soccer stays unbeaten with 3-0 win over Concordia
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
What starting Case Keenum means for the Browns' passing offense
Newt's Prophecy
Ag Exports' Sensitivity to Container Congestion
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Couple in Maryland caring for escaped zebras
Weekend fall festivities
Australia slams China in scathing letter to the World Trade Organisation
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
State ag chief Greenberg embarks on two-day tour of NE Colorado counties
Couple in Maryland caring for escaped zebras
What starting Case Keenum means for the Browns' passing offense
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Perth severe weather warning: Trees down across roads, power blackouts as wild winds cause chaos
"Inexcusable and an affront": Committee finds Rio Tinto demonstrated a profound lack of care with Jukkan Gorge cave destruction
Popular pumpkin patch marks 20th year
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Briar Cliff soccer stays unbeaten with 3-0 win over Concordia
Journal Staff - Sioux City Journal
10/21/21
Join the Community
shares
A pair of goals from Flor Suarez led the Briar Cliff women's soccer team to a 3-0 win over Concordia Wednesday.
Read Full Story on siouxcityjournal.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
La Niña is back: what that means for North Dakota's winter
North Dakota Industrial Commission awards more than $1.6M in Outdoor Heritage Fund grants
North Dakota approves landmark CCS project
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL