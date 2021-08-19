BroncosRide Won't Return This Season; Here Are Your Other Transit Options

We've listed various options for fans to get to Broncos games this season!

The Denver Broncos' 2021-2022 season is nearly here, and fans are itching to head back to Empower Field at Mile High and cheer on our boys in orange and blue. You're gonna need to find other ways to get to the stadium this year, though, as RTD's BroncosRide is no longer in service after being suspended in March 2020.

"While we are disappointed BroncosRide will not be available for fans, we’re encouraged through talks with RTD that their scaled-up rail services—similar to when the city hosted MLB All-Star Week—will provide reliable means of transportation on gamedays," said Broncos Director of Events & Booking Jon Applegate.

But fear not, because we've found other modes of transportation to get you to and from the stadium this season. Check out the list below (taken directly from the Denver Broncos website):

Light Rail Service

RTD will increase regularly scheduled rail service to accommodate the suspension of BroncosRide service.

E and W Line light rail service are convenient options for Empower Field at Mile High and limited C Line service will be available prior to and immediately after games.

The University of Colorado A, B, G, and N Line commuter rail service is available to Denver Union Station with a transfer to the C, E, and W light rail lines.

Bus Service

Local bus routes that operate in the vicinity of Empower Field at Mile High:

Route 31 (North Federal Boulevard)

Route 30 (South Federal Boulevard)

Bustang: View the full schedule

Transfer Service

Bus routes that serve Denver Union Station, include a simple transfer to the light rail:

Flat Iron Flyer

0, 9, 10, 15, 20, 32

120X, LD, LX (not on Sundays)

For fans looking to drive to Empower Field at Mile High, the Broncos are unveiling a new Carpool Lot. Located in Lot A, vehicles with a minimum of four people inside can park for $30 on game day. Limited spots are available, and the lot is on a first-come, first-serve basis. In order to maximize the available space for fans, tailgating is not permitted in the carpool lot.

Are you excited for the Broncos to return? Sound off in the comments below.