Brown runs for 146 yards in UCLA's 34-16 win over Arizona
Brown runs for 146 yards in UCLA's 34-16 win over Arizona
JOHN MARSHALL - SFGate
10/10/21
Brown ran for 146 yards and scored a touchdown in the fourth quarter, Dorian Thompson-Robinson accounted for three touchdowns and UCLA extended Arizona's school-record losing stre
Read Full Story on sfgate.com
